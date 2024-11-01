Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Necessities pushing up retail sales, online and offline

Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day

01 November 2024 - 15:56
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS.
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS.

Groceries and everyday necessities are a major driver of online and offline retail activity in SA. To unpack this in greater detail, particularly as Black Friday looms, Business Day TV spoke to Business Day reporter Mudiwa Gavaza.

