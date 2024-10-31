SA is part of the Brics grouping but is yet to fully exploit the benefits of its membership, particularly when it comes to agriculture. In 2023, Brics countries accounted for, on average, just 8% of the country’s agricultural exports. This compares with the UK, which accounts for roughly 7%. So how can SA grow its agricultural exports within Brics? To find out, Business Day TV spoke to Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist at Agbiz.
WATCH: How can SA grow its agricultural exports within Brics?
Business Day TV speaks with Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist at Agbiz
