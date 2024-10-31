Focus fixed on stabilising debt as the National Treasury makes changes
Finance minister says GNU agrees fiscal consolidation must take place
Enoch Godongwana, the finance minister, tabled the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday with numbers that were worse in the short term than pencilled in in February, but committed government to stay the course on stabilising public debt and outlined reforms to boost public and private investment in growth-boosting infrastructure.
This was the first budget of the new government of national unity (GNU), but the minister said there was no change in the tone “precisely because the major big parties in the GNU are agreed that fiscal consolidation must take place, even though many disagree on the pace”...
