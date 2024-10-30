Economy

WATCH: Treasury projects wider deficits, higher debt in MTBPS

Business Day TV speaks to Nedbank’s chief economist, Nicky Weimar, and Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter

30 October 2024 - 19:57
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. File photo: SUPPLIED
The National Treasury has forecast wider budget deficits and higher debt due to lower revenue collection. It has pegged the consolidated deficit at 5% of GDP for the fiscal year that ends in March 2025, much wider than February’s forecast of 4.5%. Business Day TV sat down with Nedbank’s chief economist, Nicky Weimar, and Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter to discuss the key takeaways from the medium-term budget policy statement.

