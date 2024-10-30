Finance minister Enoch Godongwana speaks at a media briefing before 2024 medium term budget policy statement at Parliament on October 30, 2024 in Cape Town. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will provide an update on the state of the country’s finances when he tables the medium-term budget policy statement in parliament, this afternoon.
No major surprises are expected on the policy front, with Godongwana likely once again to commit the government to further fiscal consolidation and keeping expenditure in check, according to the Bureau for Economic Research.
WATCH LIVE: Finance minister’s 2024 medium-term budget policy statement
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will provide an update on the country’s finances
