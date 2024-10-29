Steenhuisen hints at economic markers considered by GNU to achieve 3% growth
DA leader John Steenhuisen spoke virtually to investors at the SA Tomorrow Investor conference in New York
29 October 2024 - 11:05
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday would provide “markers” to the medium-term development plan the government of national unity (GNU) partners have agreed on thus unveiling the opening steps in achieving a 3% growth rate.
Agriculture minister and DA leader John Steenhuisen told investors that on Monday at the 11th SA Tomorrow Investor conference in New York, which he joined virtually...
