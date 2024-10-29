Growth-focused infrastructure investments a budget pillar, says Masondo
Deputy finance minister says the medium-term budget will enhance investment and not harm growth
Infrastructure investments to enhance growth will be a focus of the finance minister’s medium-term budget speech, with the Treasury finalising a credit guarantee scheme designed to attract private capital into investment in SA’s transmission infrastructure, deputy finance minister David Masondo revealed on Monday.
Masondo was speaking at the SA Tomorrow investor conference in New York. He made it clear he could not say much ahead of Wednesday’s budget, but said it would again be based on the pillars of running a primary budget surplus and containing costs, and the importance of reducing debt to a sustainable level in the interests of economic growth...
