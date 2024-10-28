Power of the R250bn ‘pink rand’ economic force revealed
New report offers valuable insights for businesses to tap into growing power of “pink rand”
28 October 2024 - 05:00
The buying power of SA’s LGBTI+ community tops quarter of a trillion rand, a new report shows, revealing the annual economic influence of the minority group as consumers, employees and business leaders.
The 72-page report titled Size Matters and published by the Other Foundation, quantifies the size of the LGBTI market for the first time since the 2017 estimate that pegged the value of the market at R53bn to R204bn. It polled 400 respondents, ensuring a margin of error of 4.9% and estimating the population size of the community at between 1.65% and 6%. ..
