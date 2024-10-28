IMF to assess SA’s growth prospects
A team from the organisation will visit the country in November to assess growth and public debt
28 October 2024 - 05:00
The IMF will be sending a team to SA next month to do a comprehensive assessment of the economy that could see it improve its view of SA’s medium-term growth and public debt trajectories.
The IMF has tended to be more pessimistic on the economic outlook than the government and many in the market. Last week it raised its growth forecast from 0.9% to 1.1% for this year, rising to 1.8% next year, taking account of better electricity supply, lower inflation and interest rates, the impact on consumers of the two-pot system and the pickup in investor confidence. ..
