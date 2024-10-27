ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Spotlight on medium-term budget
27 October 2024 - 18:26
The medium-term budget policy statement to be tabled in parliament on Wednesday by finance minister Enoch Godongwana will be the main focus in the economic week ahead.
The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) at Stellenbosch University expects no major surprises on the policy front, with Godongwana likely once again to commit the government to further fiscal consolidation and keeping expenditure in check...
