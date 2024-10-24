PODCAST | Debunking myths: flawed beliefs in the local, offshore and currency markets
PSG Wealth’s Adriaan Pask clears up common misconceptions that can impact investment decisions
Today’s market players find themselves in a tough position trying to make sense of various signals, matched up against previous experience and trends, says PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer Adriaan Pask.
This state of affairs is not helped by a market flooded with information and much noise.
Coupled with this, market participants often hold long-standing beliefs that, while deeply ingrained, are fundamentally flawed. These misconceptions can significantly impact investment strategies and decision-making.
In this podcast, Pask examines a few prevalent misconceptions about the local, offshore and currency markets to uncover the truth, and help investors navigate the complex financial landscape.
Listen to it now:
