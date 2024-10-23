WATCH: Consumer inflation eases thanks mainly to lower transport costs

The downside in consumer price inflation will partly be contained by food prices, which have started picking up. File photo: DEON RAATH/RAPPORT/GALLO IMAGES
Consumer inflation slowed to an annual rate of 3.8% in September, marking the fourth consecutive month of declines, thanks to softer transport costs. Business Day TV spoke to Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec, about the data and whether easing price pressures give the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee further scope to reduce the policy rate at its November meeting.
