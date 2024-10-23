Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Consumer inflation eases thanks mainly to lower transport costs

Business Day TV speaks to with Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec

23 October 2024 - 19:27
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The downside in consumer price inflation will partly be contained by food prices, which have started picking up. File photo: DEON RAATH/RAPPORT/GALLO IMAGES
The downside in consumer price inflation will partly be contained by food prices, which have started picking up. File photo: DEON RAATH/RAPPORT/GALLO IMAGES

Consumer inflation slowed to an annual rate of 3.8% in September, marking the fourth consecutive month of declines, thanks to softer transport costs. Business Day TV spoke to Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec, about the data and whether easing price pressures give the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee further scope to reduce the policy rate at its November meeting.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Tax dodgers rob the fiscus of billions
Economy
2.
Inflation slows for fourth month, further raising ...
Economy
3.
EU carbon tax means adapt or die, PwC report says
Economy
4.
IMF raises SA forecast but warns on global ...
Economy
5.
State starts calling on failed IPP preferred ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.