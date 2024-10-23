Tax dodgers rob the fiscus of billions
Sars estimates tax gap at R800bn
23 October 2024 - 05:00
Tax dodgers are robbing SA of billions of rand annually.
SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter told MPs that an estimated amount of R800bn of tax remained uncollected annually from individuals and companies, according to an end-March tax account reconciliation...
