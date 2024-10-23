EU carbon tax means adapt or die, PwC report says
SA manufacturers have no choice but to reduce their carbon footprint if they want to compete
23 October 2024 - 05:00
The EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) poses a huge challenge for SA manufacturers but also offers them the opportunity to reshape their business strategies and steal a march on international competitors, according to a new report.
The report, “Manufacturing Analysis 2024: Resolute. Resilient. Adaptable”, published by PwC on Tuesday, said high carbon intensity and the lower prices of SA exports had until now given local industries a competitive edge on their international rivals...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.