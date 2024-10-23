Consumer inflation eases again, making November rate cut likely
Old Mutual chief economist Johann Els now expects a 50 basis point rate cut in November
23 October 2024 - 11:16
UPDATED 23 October 2024 - 11:35
An ongoing drop in fuel prices saw consumer inflation easing to 3.8% in September — its lowest level since March 2021. From 4.4% in August, this marks the fourth consecutive month in which consumer inflation has fallen.
The lower headline rate was primary driven by transport inflation, which entered deflationary territory for the first time in 13 months, according to Stats SA. In transport, the annual rate fell to -1.1% in September, from 2.8% the previous month...
