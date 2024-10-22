IMF raises SA forecast but warns on global tensions
It forecasts 1.1% lift this year and 1.5% for next year in its latest World Economic Outlook
22 October 2024 - 19:04
The IMF has upgraded its growth forecasts for SA, lifting these to 1.1% for this year and 1.5% for next year in its latest World Economic Outlook.
But it has kept its global growth projections unchanged and warned that rising geopolitical and trade tensions could cut global output by as much as 0.5% in the next couple of years...
