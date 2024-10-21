State starts calling on failed IPP preferred bidders’ bonds
Long overdue, says energy analyst Chris Yelland as he welcomes initiative to call in bid guarantees
21 October 2024 - 21:07
The government’s office for independent power producers (IPPs) has started calling on the preferred bidder bonds of its Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) projects that fail to reach financial close by the set deadline.
That means IPPs that cannot make good on their promises will lose substantial amounts they are required to pledge when pitching their projects and are appointed as preferred bidders. The value of the bid bonds is calculated per megawatt of the specific project...
