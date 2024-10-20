Southern Africa emerges as top hub for imports, exports in African trade barometer
A majority of businesses in Mozambique and Namibia source their imports from SA, likely due to the ease of trade
20 October 2024 - 19:10
Southern Africa ranks as the leading region for both sourcing imports and serving as the primary export destination across the continent, according to the latest Standard Bank Africa Trade Barometer (SB ATB).
The barometer shows 30% of surveyed businesses source imports from Southern Africa, a figure consistent with the 31% recorded in May 2023. This trend is largely driven by Southern African Development Community (Sadc) member countries, including SA, Angola, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zambia. However, SA businesses indicate the lowest levels of imports from the Southern African region...
