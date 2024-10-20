ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: September inflation could surprise on the downside
Investec expects a rate of 4.1% on softer fuel prices, though Trading Economics predicts no change
20 October 2024 - 17:22
In September, fuel prices fell 4% month on month and 3.2% year on year due to the lower price of Brent crude oil and a firmer rand against the dollar. However, the downside in consumer price inflation will partly be contained by food prices, which have started picking up as the base effect diminishes and the impact of dry weather conditions earlier in the year filters through certain food categories.
Upward pressure will also come from domestic workers’ wages and motor vehicle insurance, which are surveyed in September...
