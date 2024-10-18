Kganyago calls for more ambitious inflation target
In a season of reform SA’s macroeconomic discussion is ‘too pessimistic’, Reserve Bank governor tells University of Stellenbosch audience
18 October 2024 - 05:00
SA can lower its inflation target at little cost by applying insights from its recent experiences, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says.
In a guest lecture to a University of Stellenbosch audience on Thursday, Kganyago said that though SA’s relatively high inflation rate was often considered structural and inevitable, rather than a policy choice, “the fact is, we could have a lower inflation target like almost all our peers and, with it, lower inflation”...
