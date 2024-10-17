SA carmakers call for hybrid-car production incentives
BMW CEO says country needs to take smaller steps towards full EV future
17 October 2024 - 05:00
SA motor industry bosses on Wednesday called for government to incentivise the local production of hybrid cars in the wake of declining demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in Europe, the main export destination of SA’s seven motor manufacturers.
Speaking in Cape Town at the Auto Week conference, hosted by Naamsa, BMW Group CEO Peter van Binsbergen said SA needed to take smaller steps towards a full EV future with a much broader new energy vehicle (NEV) policy that includes policies for hybrid cars...
