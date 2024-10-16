Economy

WATCH: Joblessness will worsen unless GNU grows economy

Business Day TV speaks to the co-chair of the Youth Employment Service, Colin Coleman

16 October 2024 - 20:42
After about 13 years of low growth we are poised for an economic upswing, driven by several factors. Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
After about 13 years of low growth we are poised for an economic upswing, driven by several factors. Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

SA’s expanded unemployment stands at 12.4-million. To address this, economists largely agree that an annual economic growth rate of 3% is needed and it’s up to the government of national unity (GNU) to achieve it. Colin Coleman, co-chair of the Youth Employment Service (YES), spoke to Business Day TV about the situation.

