After about 13 years of low growth we are poised for an economic upswing, driven by several factors. Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
SA’s expanded unemployment stands at 12.4-million. To address this, economists largely agree that an annual economic growth rate of 3% is needed and it’s up to the government of national unity (GNU) to achieve it. Colin Coleman, co-chair of the Youth Employment Service (YES), spoke to Business Day TV about the situation.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Joblessness will worsen unless GNU grows economy
Business Day TV speaks to the co-chair of the Youth Employment Service, Colin Coleman
