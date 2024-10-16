WATCH: Households struggle under financial pressures

Economy

16 October 2024 - 20:34
SA households are under pressure, mainly due to high interest rates over the past two years that have raised the average debt cost burden to its highest level in 15 years, according to the results of the most recent Altron fintech household resilience index. Business Day TV discussed the report in detail with independent analyst Roelof Botha.

