Corrin Varady. IDEA Education Group. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The state of SA’s education system and its impact on the economy is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Corrin Varady, an education analyst and CEO of IDEA Digital Education.
Varady said his concern about SA’s persistent low literacy rates and poor educational outcomes had driven him to to find a lasting solution.
Founded in 2015, IDEA is an education technology platform that uses digital tools such as interactive virtual reality and artificial intelligence to personalise learning, automate assessments and supports multiple languages.
The company, which operates mainly at the basic education level, has developed digital content and training programmes for learners.
Varady says this type of content is what makes his company’s platform stand out, which has contributed to its growth over the years. He says poor learning outcomes leads to a situation where people don’t have the requisite skills be absorbed by the job market.
Varady outlines the main challenges affecting SA’s education sector; the need for access to quality education; the economic impact of a poor education system; and the place of technology in plugging the gaps.
He also talks about striking the right balance between access and excellence as being crucial in ensuring that all children receive quality education.
PODCAST | The impact of education on SA’s economy
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Corrin Varady, education analyst and CEO of IDEA Digital Education
Join the discussion:
