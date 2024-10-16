Economy

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | The impact of education on SA’s economy

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Corrin Varady, education analyst and CEO of IDEA Digital Education

16 October 2024 - 13:54
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Corrin Varady. IDEA Education Group. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The state of SA’s education system and its impact on the economy is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Corrin Varady, an education analyst and CEO of IDEA Digital Education.

Varady said his concern about SA’s persistent low literacy rates and poor educational outcomes had driven him to to find a lasting solution. 

Founded in 2015, IDEA is an education technology platform that uses digital tools such as interactive virtual reality and artificial intelligence to personalise learning, automate assessments and supports multiple languages. 

The company, which operates mainly at the basic education level, has developed digital content and training programmes for learners. 

Join the discussion: 

Varady says this type of content is what makes his company’s platform stand out, which has contributed to its growth over the years. He says poor learning outcomes leads to a situation where people don’t have the requisite skills be absorbed by the job market. 

Varady outlines the main challenges affecting SA’s education sector; the need for access to quality education; the economic impact of a poor education system; and the place of technology in plugging the gaps. 

He also talks about striking the right balance between access and excellence as being crucial in ensuring that all children receive quality education. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

Endeavor SA raises R190m for new tech investment fund

Venture capital firm looks to raise R500m for its Harvest Fund III
Companies
5 days ago

Tear up the rulebook on accreditation

Accreditation should be based on principles, not rules, say schools
Features
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Continued growth in SA online learning

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lauren Anderson, co-founder and CEO of Koa Academy.
Business
2 months ago

Altron forms BEE trust with ICT education focus

Current five-year option value of transaction is R21m, technology group says
Companies
3 months ago
