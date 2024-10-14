Industry frets over legal delays in privatising key Durban terminal
RFA CEO Gavin Kelly says there is no time to waste in efforts to make SA ports more attractive
14 October 2024 - 05:00
The Road Freight Association (RFA) says the decision last week by the Durban high court temporarily interdicting Transnet from concluding a multi-year deal to bring in private participation at the crown jewel of SA’s port system, the Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 (DCT2), has left it disheartened.
RFA CEO Gavin Kelly on Friday reacted to the court’s decision to temporarily bar the freight and rail operator from sealing the 25-year concession deal with Philippines-based multinational terminal operator International Container Terminal Services Incorporated (ICTSI)...
