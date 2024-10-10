Kganyago highlights positive trends under way
Declining inflation gives the Reserve Bank the policy space to be less restrictive, the governor tells MPs
10 October 2024 - 20:56
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago told MPs on Thursday that SA’s economic and inflation outlook was showing several positive trends, including the considerable strengthening of the rand against the US dollar.
The economy was rebounding, inflation kept in check, and both consumer and business confidence was improving. This had led to a stronger currency, which was contributing to disinflation. ..
