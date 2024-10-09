Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Can the African Continental Free Trade Area deliver prosperity?

Business Day TV speaks Andrew Robertson, director of business banking at Standard Bank

09 October 2024 - 19:25
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Import duties have not been reviewed for more than two decades, which means business have potentially been overpaying, a report by XA Global Trade Advisors shows. Picture: SUPPLIED
Import duties have not been reviewed for more than two decades, which means business have potentially been overpaying, a report by XA Global Trade Advisors shows. Picture: SUPPLIED

Africa is looking to unlock the continent’s potential as leaders gather in Kigali, Rwanda, for the second Africa Continental Free Trade Area Business Forum — Biashara Afrika 2024. For more detail on the conference’s objectives and insight into intra-Africa trade, Business Day TV speaks to Andrew Robertson, director of business banking at Standard Bank.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
GDP growth of 8% in one act? Mantashe says it’s ...
Economy
2.
Retailers not cutting food prices fast enough, ...
Economy
3.
Commercial property owners burdened with high ...
Economy
4.
SA mining industry’s M&A activity surges
Economy
5.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining and factory data in ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.