GDP growth of 8% in one act? Mantashe says it’s possible

Mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe at the Africa Oil Week: Investing in African Energy event at Cape Town International Convention Centre on October 8. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
Mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe says developing the upstream petroleum sector could yield GDP growth of up to 8%.
Mantashe said at the 30th annual Africa Oil Week in Cape Town on Tuesday that the Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill would be the boon that could free the economy from the low-growth trap it has languished in for the past 15 years.
This target appears more ambitious than that of the second phase in the government-business partnership launched last week. That partnership, which has seen marked improvements in energy supply and logistical bottlenecks, targets 3.3% growth for the economy by end-2025.
Introduced in parliament in 2021, the bill has been passed by the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces and awaits President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signature.
Mantashe told delegates the enactment of the bill would boost the economy by 8% and break the cycle of low growth.
“We are convinced that once the bill is enacted, it will not only pave [the] way for development of the upstream petroleum industry but will boost economic growth to 8%. If we make a breakthrough in the petroleum sector we will break the mode of being a low economic growth economy. We can grow between 5% and 8% per annum in GDP,” he said.
The bill would allow petroleum to be established as an independent sector to mining, a first in SA.
“The bill is important because it establishes petroleum as an independent sector of the economy. It’s not an appendage of mining. Mining is a sector, petroleum is a sector.”
Mantashe said TotalEnergies’ exit from southern coast blocks announced earlier this year should not be taken as a sign that the sun was setting on the oil and gas sector in the country.
“In the past two years, TotalEnergies, Shell and Galp have made eight discoveries in three blocks in Namibia’s Orange Basin, representing an estimated 3.5-billion barrels of potentially recoverable oil.”
The discoveries have led to huge interest by major petroleum companies since discoveries in Namibian and Mozambican waters may extend south into SA.
“Though TotalEnergies has announced their exit on the block, there remains good potential for other oil and gas players to partner with the remaining operator — MainStreet — and develop the block.
“Contrary to the view that suggests TotalEnergies’ withdrawal from the block is tantamount to lack of confidence, it is encouraging that the company is a major shareholder in three blocks north of SA’s Orange Basin in deep to ultradeep waters and a 100% shareholder of another larger block that is three times the size of the 11b/12b in southern Outeniqua.”
GDP growth of 8% in one act? Mantashe says it’s possible
Mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe says developing the upstream petroleum sector could yield GDP growth of up to 8%.
Mantashe said at the 30th annual Africa Oil Week in Cape Town on Tuesday that the Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill would be the boon that could free the economy from the low-growth trap it has languished in for the past 15 years.
This target appears more ambitious than that of the second phase in the government-business partnership launched last week. That partnership, which has seen marked improvements in energy supply and logistical bottlenecks, targets 3.3% growth for the economy by end-2025.
Introduced in parliament in 2021, the bill has been passed by the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces and awaits President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signature.
Mantashe told delegates the enactment of the bill would boost the economy by 8% and break the cycle of low growth.
“We are convinced that once the bill is enacted, it will not only pave [the] way for development of the upstream petroleum industry but will boost economic growth to 8%. If we make a breakthrough in the petroleum sector we will break the mode of being a low economic growth economy. We can grow between 5% and 8% per annum in GDP,” he said.
The bill would allow petroleum to be established as an independent sector to mining, a first in SA.
“The bill is important because it establishes petroleum as an independent sector of the economy. It’s not an appendage of mining. Mining is a sector, petroleum is a sector.”
Mantashe said TotalEnergies’ exit from southern coast blocks announced earlier this year should not be taken as a sign that the sun was setting on the oil and gas sector in the country.
“In the past two years, TotalEnergies, Shell and Galp have made eight discoveries in three blocks in Namibia’s Orange Basin, representing an estimated 3.5-billion barrels of potentially recoverable oil.”
The discoveries have led to huge interest by major petroleum companies since discoveries in Namibian and Mozambican waters may extend south into SA.
“Though TotalEnergies has announced their exit on the block, there remains good potential for other oil and gas players to partner with the remaining operator — MainStreet — and develop the block.
“Contrary to the view that suggests TotalEnergies’ withdrawal from the block is tantamount to lack of confidence, it is encouraging that the company is a major shareholder in three blocks north of SA’s Orange Basin in deep to ultradeep waters and a 100% shareholder of another larger block that is three times the size of the 11b/12b in southern Outeniqua.”
NEIL OVERY AND THABO SIBEKO: Shambolic energy planning derails SA’s path to a low-carbon future
Exporters choose SA’s neighbours amid delayed port privatisation
WATCH: Financing Africa’s upstream oil and gas sector
Price was deal breaker for TotalEnergies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
NEIL OVERY AND THABO SIBEKO: Shambolic energy planning derails SA’s path to a ...
Procurement study for nuclear completed, says Mantashe
Maritime Business Chamber calls for special ministry to unlock potential
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.