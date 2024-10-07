Retailers not cutting food prices fast enough, says watchdog
Competition Commission economists fear basic goods unaffordable for minimum wage households
07 October 2024 - 05:00
Competition Commission economists have warned that food prices are still too high for minimum wage households to afford, even in the face of cooling price pressures and lower fuel prices.
The latest edition of the Essential Food Price Monitoring Report by the commission found that the prices of various basic foodstuffs were not declining in line with prevailing market conditions...
