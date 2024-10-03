Economy

WATCH: Focus on SA’s mining landscape

Business Day TV speaks to Bernard Swanepoel, convener of the 2024 Joburg Indaba

03 October 2024 - 20:16
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG
SA’s mining industry is gearing itself up for re-industrialisation, and this has been a key focus at the 2024 Joburg Indaba. Leaders in the government, state-owned enterprises and top-tier mining companies at the indaba discussed what needs to be done differently in the sector as it moves towards this pivot. For more, Business Day TV spoke to Bernard Swanepoel, convener of the indaba.

