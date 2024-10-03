SA still needs a year to exit greylist, says David Masondo
03 October 2024 - 05:00
Deputy finance minister David Masondo has toned down expectations of how soon SA will get off the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) greylist, saying October 2025 is the most realistic timeline to achieve this.
This may dash hopes that SA could exit the greylist as early as February next year. But Masondo told investors in London this week that SA might not have addressed all of the remaining 14 deficiencies identified by FATF by then...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.