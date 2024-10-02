SA needs ‘two years of 2% growth’
Cabinet team in London for talks with political counterparts and investors
02 October 2024 - 05:00
SA needs “two twos” — two years of 2% economic growth — to get long-term value investors to pay attention, and 2025 will be the first of those two years, says a senior JPMorgan analyst.
JPMorgan senior equity strategist David Aserkoff was speaking to SA cabinet ministers and UK and SA business people at the London Stock Exchange after deputy president Paul Mashatile rang the opening bell at the bourse as part of a roadshow led by Mashatile and several cabinet ministers...
