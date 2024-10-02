SA mining industry’s M&A activity surges
Scramble for critical minerals in down cycle drives deals worth more than R170bn, says PwC report
02 October 2024 - 05:00
SA’s mining sector enjoyed a surge in mergers & acquisitions (M&A) in the past year.
It was driven by mining companies seeking to add transition metals, particularly copper, to portfolios, coupled with greater demand for efficiency and diversification in a difficult economic climate, says a new PwC report...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.