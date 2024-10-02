Itac probes alleged evasion of anti-dumping duties on tyres from China
Local industry body says the goods are being shipped via third countries to mask their true origin
02 October 2024 - 20:51
The International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) is investigating allegations that new tyres from China are still being dumped in SA via Cambodia, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Former minister of trade, industry & competition Ebrahim Patel and Itac imposed anti-dumping duties on passenger, truck, and bus tyres imported from China in July 2023. ..
