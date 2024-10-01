Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Factory activity rebounds in September

Business Day TV speaks to Absa CIB economist Sello Sekele

01 October 2024 - 19:59
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Factory activity has recovered strongly. The Absa purchasing managers endex (PMI) rose to 52.8 points in September from 43.6 points in August. A reading above the 50-point mark shows growth. Business Day TV caught up with Absa CIB economist Sello Sekele to discuss what contributed to the positive swing.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA miners slash almost 7,000 jobs in second ...
Economy
2.
Optimism in SA’s manufacturing sector rises to ...
Economy
3.
Strong corporate demand drives improvement in ...
Economy
4.
VAT-free chicken products can boost sales by 10%, ...
Economy
5.
New-car sales heading for recovery, say industry ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.