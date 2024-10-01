Factory activity has recovered strongly. The Absa purchasing managers endex (PMI) rose to 52.8 points in September from 43.6 points in August. A reading above the 50-point mark shows growth. Business Day TV caught up with Absa CIB economist Sello Sekele to discuss what contributed to the positive swing.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Factory activity rebounds in September
Business Day TV speaks to Absa CIB economist Sello Sekele
