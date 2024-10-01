Optimism in SA’s manufacturing sector rises to four-year high
‘Results align with our view that the struggling sector may have turned a corner,’ says Oxford Economics
01 October 2024 - 14:40
SA’s manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) rose sharply at the end of the third quarter, increasing to 52.8 points in September up from 43.6 in August.
The survey results showed domestic and export demand was rising, which bodes well for manufacturing performance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.