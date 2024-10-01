FREE TO READ | How aligned are corporates’ social impact plans with government’s?

The political scenario in our country, unprecedented and historic as it is, offers allof us an opportunity to reflect on how we do things.
This government of national unity (GNU) is different from the one led by late president Nelson Mandela in 1994. Mandela’s party, the ANC, had an overwhelming majority and invited others to rule with them. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC lost its majority in theMay election and was forced to look at alternative ways of governing. But every challengepresents an opportunity.
In his opening of parliament address on July 18 2024— coinciding with Mandela Day — President Cyril Ramaphosasaid: “We are reminded on this day that we have a responsibility to each other; and that ourwellbeing and our happiness cannot be separated from those of our fellow woman and man.
“The GNU has resolved to dedicate the next five years to actions thatwill advance three strategic priorities. Firstly, to drive inclusive growth and job creation. Secondly,to reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living. Thirdly, to build a capable, ethical anddevelopmental state.”
Corporates have an opportunity to reflect on how aligned their social impact plans are with theplans of the government and whether they are helping to alleviate the major challenges in our society.
This will ensure that their spend has the best possible return on investment from a social impact point of view.
In this publication, we look at what some corporates are doing in key areas such as education,health and job creation.
We hope you enjoy the read.
Ryland Fisher, editor
