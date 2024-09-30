SA miners slash almost 7,000 jobs in second quarter
30 September 2024 - 05:00
SA’s mining industry shed almost 7,000 jobs in the second quarter, reflecting a wave of restructurings and retrenchments over the past year as falling prices of platinum group metals (PGMs), rising input costs and logistical challenges continue to weigh on mining companies.
The sharp drop in mining jobs in the past quarter, more than double that of the first three months of the year, took total employment in the industry to 472,000 at end-June, down 1.5% from the midpoint of last year...
