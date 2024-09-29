ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: August trade balance and credit data in spotlight
29 September 2024 - 16:15
At the start of the week, the SA Reserve Bank will release August’s private sector credit extension (PSCE) data.
In July, PSCE growth moderated to 3.5% year on year, down from 4.3% in June. This slowdown was primarily driven by a deceleration in corporate credit growth, which eased to 3.7% from 5.1% year on year. Household credit growth also moderated slightly, from 3.3% to 3.2% year on year over the same period...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.