Efforts to draw in investment and boost Botswana’s economy is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Omphitlhetse Bobo Senosi, director at the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre, and Taona Kokera, director for Africa infrastructure finance advisory at Forvis Mazars.
Join the discussion:
Speaking at the Botswana Country Focus Seminar, hosted by Forvis Mazars, the pair outlined opportunities investment in Botswana.
Omphitlhetse Bobo Senosi. director at the Botswana Investment & Trade Centre. Picture: SUPPLIED.
According to Senosi, Botswana has been working on a plan to reduce its reliance on diamonds, the country’s largest export.
He says the key focus for that country’s government is on making it as simple and easy as possible for people to do business there.
Kokera says key focus areas for investors are in energy, transport, water and sanitation, telecoms, housing, healthcare, education and tourism.
Taona Kokera. Director for Africa infrastructure finance advisory at Forvis Mazars. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Public-private partnerships are a big way in which the private sector is being brought in to develop infrastructure.
Through the discussion, the pair highlights opportunities for investment in the country; ease of doing business; attractive industries; government policy to attract investment; and effort to grow Botswana’s brand globally.
According to the World Bank, Botswana has a population of 2.5-million. Growth was projected to slow down to 3.3% in 2023, from 5.8% in 2022, reflecting a decline in diamond production and prices due to weaker global demand.
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Opportunities for investment in Botswana
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Omphitlhetse Bobo Senosi and Taona Kokera
Efforts to draw in investment and boost Botswana’s economy is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Omphitlhetse Bobo Senosi, director at the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre, and Taona Kokera, director for Africa infrastructure finance advisory at Forvis Mazars.
Join the discussion:
Speaking at the Botswana Country Focus Seminar, hosted by Forvis Mazars, the pair outlined opportunities investment in Botswana.
According to Senosi, Botswana has been working on a plan to reduce its reliance on diamonds, the country’s largest export.
He says the key focus for that country’s government is on making it as simple and easy as possible for people to do business there.
Kokera says key focus areas for investors are in energy, transport, water and sanitation, telecoms, housing, healthcare, education and tourism.
Public-private partnerships are a big way in which the private sector is being brought in to develop infrastructure.
Through the discussion, the pair highlights opportunities for investment in the country; ease of doing business; attractive industries; government policy to attract investment; and effort to grow Botswana’s brand globally.
According to the World Bank, Botswana has a population of 2.5-million. Growth was projected to slow down to 3.3% in 2023, from 5.8% in 2022, reflecting a decline in diamond production and prices due to weaker global demand.
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | Vodacom’s strategy to grow remittances in Africa
PODCAST | Daniel Levy: Entrepreneurial lessons from the trenches
PODCAST | Sterling Bell’s take on doing business in Saudi Arabia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Choppies reports rise of nearly a third in retail sales
Zimbabwe to cull 200 elephants amid worst drought in 40 years
Exporters choose SA’s neighbours amid delayed port privatisation
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.