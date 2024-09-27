Economy

PODCAST | Opportunities for investment in Botswana

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Omphitlhetse Bobo Senosi and Taona Kokera

27 September 2024 - 13:10
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER
Efforts to draw in investment and boost Botswana’s economy is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Omphitlhetse Bobo Senosi, director at the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre, and Taona Kokera, director for Africa infrastructure finance advisory at Forvis Mazars.

Join the discussion: 

Speaking at the Botswana Country Focus Seminar, hosted by Forvis Mazars, the pair outlined opportunities investment in Botswana. 

Omphitlhetse Bobo Senosi. director at the Botswana Investment & Trade Centre. Picture: SUPPLIED.
According to Senosi, Botswana has been working on a plan to reduce its reliance on diamonds, the country’s largest export. 

He says the key focus for that country’s government is on making it as simple and easy as possible for people to do business there. 

Kokera says key focus areas for investors are in energy, transport, water and sanitation, telecoms, housing, healthcare, education and tourism. 

Taona Kokera. Director for Africa infrastructure finance advisory at Forvis Mazars. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Public-private partnerships are a big way in which the private sector is being brought in to develop infrastructure. 

Through the discussion, the pair highlights opportunities for investment in the country; ease of doing business; attractive industries; government policy to attract investment; and effort to grow Botswana’s brand globally.

According to the World Bank, Botswana has a population of 2.5-million. Growth was projected to slow down to 3.3% in 2023, from 5.8% in 2022, reflecting a decline in diamond production and prices due to weaker global demand. 

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

