WATCH: What Sasol and Eskom’s gas plan could mean for SA

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day energy writer Denene Erasmus

25 September 2024 - 19:46
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Sasol and Eskom have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on exploration pertaining to liquefied natural gas supply (LNG) opportunities in the country. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s energy writer Denene Erasmus for more detail on the deal and what it means for the sector.

