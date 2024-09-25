WATCH: Unlocking new frontiers for tourism growth

Money swishes back into the bourse after repo rate cut and China’s stimulus package
Rain has the potential to be a substantial listing one day
SA to advocate for development of Africa and the Global South
The EFF, who won no wards in the election, are holding a disproportionate number of MMC posts, the city’s new leader says
Independent directors of Capital & Regional to recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the cash and share offer
SA savers outpace European counterparts, who have had four successive years of decline
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Vodacom group chief regulatory and external affairs officer Stephen Chege
Air attacks will continue to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure to prepare the way, Gen Herzi Halevi tells troops
Grobbelaar and Moodie go back to the Bulls and Dixon to the Stormers for the start of the URC
Company says high costs and competition may force plant closures in Germany
Business Day TV sits down with Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council SA, to discuss the health of SA’s tourism industry and what more can be undone to unlock growth in the sector.
NEWS LEADER
