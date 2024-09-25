Take-home pay shows first real improvement since 2020
The improvement in purchasing power will go some way to providing much-needed relief to cash-strapped South Africans
25 September 2024 - 11:26
Amid persistently high inflation, any increases South Africans saw in their wages and salaries over the past few years failed to keep up with the pace at which prices were rising, ultimately leaving households worse off.
But after five consecutive months of improvement, take-home pay in SA is now on track to beat inflation for the first time since 2020...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.