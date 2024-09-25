Residential vacancy rates rise across SA as demand declines
Despite the uptick in vacancies during the second quarter, the first half of 2024 showed the lowest average annual national vacancy rate since 2016
25 September 2024 - 15:45
The vacancy rate for residential rental properties across SA increased in the second quarter led by above-average increases in the lower-rental value segments due to reduced demand.
TPN Credit Bureau, which supplies data and services to the residential and commercial property sectors, said in its latest vacancy survey report residential vacancy rates increased across all provinces and rental bands...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.