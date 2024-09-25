Inflation offsets strong household asset growth as inequality persists
SA savers outpace European counterparts, who have had four successive years of decline
25 September 2024 - 17:54
SA households experienced financial asset growth of 8.3% in 2023, reflecting a recovery from the previous year’s near-zero (0.1%) increase, according to the latest global wealth report by Munich-based international insurer Allianz. But inflation dulled the effect.
Adjusted for inflation, the real growth in financial assets is a modest 2.2%...
