Worst may be over for new vehicle sales, says BER
Bureau for Economic Research’s third-quarter retail survey shows an improvement in outlook for business conditions
24 September 2024 - 06:00
Sales of new passenger vehicles may increase in coming months, after falling since 2023 amid high interest rates and persistently high consumer inflation, which took their toll on household finances, according to a new survey from the Bureau for Economic Research (BER).
The BER’s third-quarter retail survey, which measures business confidence among retailers, showed a significant improvement in the outlook for business conditions and sales volumes for new vehicle dealers...
