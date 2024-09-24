Itac investigates alleged dumping of steel products from Asia
Tariff regulator says there is prima facie evidence that warrants an investigation of steel products from China, Thailand and Japan
24 September 2024 - 17:55
SA’s tariff regulator has opened an investigation into the possible dumping of steel from China, Thailand and Japan to determine whether the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) is experiencing material injury.
The International Trade Administration Commission of SA (Itac) investigation, which covers the period from April 1 2022 to March 30, also seeks to determine if there is a casual link between the alleged dumped imports and the material injury experienced by Sacu’s industry...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.