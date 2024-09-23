Home deliveries give sales of motorbikes a lift
With figures barely 40% of historic highs, retailers say it will be many years, if ever, before the market returns to where it once was
23 September 2024 - 05:00
Sales of small motorcycles to rapid-delivery grocery retailers are helping drive a gradual recovery in the country’s motorcycle market.
However, with sales barely 40% of historic highs, retailers say it will be many years, if ever, before the market gets back to where it once was...
