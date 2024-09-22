Rate cut relief for farmers saddled with R260bn debt, Nedbank says
22 September 2024 - 17:08
The decision by the SA Reserve Bank last week to cut the cost of credit for the first time since 2020 will bring relief to the agriculture sector, saddled with a debt pile of more than R250bn, Nedbank says.
John Hudson, head of agriculture at Nedbank Commercial Banking, said the lender welcomed the interest rate cut that would provide relief to the indebted agriculture sector...
