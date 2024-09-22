ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Producer inflation expected to slow to below 4%
Economists expect producer inflation to fall below 4% for August from July’s year-on-year reading of 4.2% as fuel prices continue to decline
22 September 2024 - 17:48
Key economic releases this week include the SA Reserve Bank’s (SARB) quarterly bulletin with the leading business cycle indicator for July, and Stats SA is scheduled to publish quarterly employment statistics for the second quarter and producer inflation data for August.
Economists expect producer inflation to fall below 4% for August from July’s year-on-year reading of 4.2%, mainly due to lower fuel prices...
